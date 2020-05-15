27575 Niguel Village Drive

Amenities

Great single level residence In highly desirable neighborhood of Village Niguel Heights with city lights view from the backyard. Spacious Great Room with fireplace Cozy Kitchen with garden window and space for a small table. Large Master Suite with 2 closets, California Closets built-ins in one of the closets. 2 good-sized secondary bedrooms. Low maintenance landscaping both front and back yards. HOA amenities included are pool and spa. Close to Laguna Niguel Elementary School, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Costco and other shopping. Easy access to transportation corridors. Gardener included. Available September 1, 2019. Contact Diane Waldecker, Regency Real Estate, 949-212-3228.