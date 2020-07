Amenities

5-bedroom 4-bath home in popular gated San Joaquin Hills community, club house, tennis courts, pool/spa. Private corner lot. Granite countertops, good size family room and a huge master suite, bonus room with a private bathroom which also can be used as a bedroom suite. Ground level guest bedroom and a bathroom. Spiral staircase leads you to the second floor which adds to the character of this beautiful house. Backyard with a fire pit. New wood flooring throughout the house. New paint.