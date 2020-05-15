25131 Calle Playa

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Finding a cute property to call “Home” in a great neighborhood, with a garage, driveway and no one living below or above is normally a challenge…not in this case! This one-bedroom upper level condo in Expressions in the city of Laguna Niguel will be perfect for you. The vaulted ceilings and numerous windows help make this property feel very spacious while letting in a lot of natural light. The kitchen is open to the living room where you can easily watch TV or enjoy the cozy fireplace. The included stainless-steel refrigerator, the 5-burner stove and lots of cabinets make cooking a great meal easy. There is a breakfast bar with 2 attractive barstools included for enjoying that fabulous dinner. The flooring is new, the skylight was recently replaced, and the high baseboards provide a nice finishing touch to an already attractive property. The washer and dryer are included as is the water and trash. Wow! Oh, and the entire building has been re-pipped and recently repainted. The location of this property cannot be beat. It is near shopping, restaurants, the toll road and freeway, theaters, and the Regional Park where you can enjoy bike and hiking trails. There is also a nice association pool and spa and the beach is only a few miles away.