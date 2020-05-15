All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

25131 Calle Playa

25131 Calle Playa · No Longer Available
Location

25131 Calle Playa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Submitted by Corliss Realty (949) 888-2676 Office

Finding a cute property to call “Home” in a great neighborhood, with a garage, driveway and no one living below or above is normally a challenge…not in this case! This one-bedroom upper level condo in Expressions in the city of Laguna Niguel will be perfect for you. The vaulted ceilings and numerous windows help make this property feel very spacious while letting in a lot of natural light. The kitchen is open to the living room where you can easily watch TV or enjoy the cozy fireplace. The included stainless-steel refrigerator, the 5-burner stove and lots of cabinets make cooking a great meal easy. There is a breakfast bar with 2 attractive barstools included for enjoying that fabulous dinner. The flooring is new, the skylight was recently replaced, and the high baseboards provide a nice finishing touch to an already attractive property. The washer and dryer are included as is the water and trash. Wow! Oh, and the entire building has been re-pipped and recently repainted. The location of this property cannot be beat. It is near shopping, restaurants, the toll road and freeway, theaters, and the Regional Park where you can enjoy bike and hiking trails. There is also a nice association pool and spa and the beach is only a few miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25131 Calle Playa have any available units?
25131 Calle Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25131 Calle Playa have?
Some of 25131 Calle Playa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25131 Calle Playa currently offering any rent specials?
25131 Calle Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25131 Calle Playa pet-friendly?
No, 25131 Calle Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25131 Calle Playa offer parking?
Yes, 25131 Calle Playa offers parking.
Does 25131 Calle Playa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25131 Calle Playa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25131 Calle Playa have a pool?
Yes, 25131 Calle Playa has a pool.
Does 25131 Calle Playa have accessible units?
No, 25131 Calle Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 25131 Calle Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25131 Calle Playa has units with dishwashers.

