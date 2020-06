25022 Hollyberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS HOME IN THE 24 HR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF SAN JOAQUIN HILLS WITH SPECTACULAR CANYON AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS! LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH 2-STORY HIGH CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, 3 CAR GARAGE, AND MAIN LEVEL GUEST BEDROOM AND BATH! HIGHLY UPGRADED: BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN AND FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM; GOURMET KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES; LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND MEDIA NICHES, OPEN TO KITCHEN WITH ISLAND; HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILING; DOUBLE WALK-IN CLOSET; JACK AND JILL BATHROOM BETWEEN TWO OF THE UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS. PRIVATE PATIO DIRECTLY ON THE CANYON. READY TO MOVE IN!