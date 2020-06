Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is light and bright, 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. One bedroom and full bath on the main floor. Vaulted ceiling, beautiful living room/dining room and upgraded kitchen that opens up to the family room with fireplace. Beautiful private back yard, great for entertaining. Plenty of storage in a 3 car garage. Walking distance to an award winning school, park, shopping plaza and major grocery store. Close to the 5 and 73 freeways, Dana Point and Laguna Beach.