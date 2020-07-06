All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24458 Avenida De Los Ninos
24458 Avenida De Los Ninos

24458 Avenida De Los Ninos · No Longer Available
Location

24458 Avenida De Los Ninos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home! This turn-key end unit townhouse is located on the gated community of Village Niguel Terrace l. Downstairs is the living room, dining room, and an updated kitchen, as well as TWO outdoor patios. Upstairs are dual Master Suites with roomy closets and private bathrooms. The home has new paint and carpet as well as plantation shutters. A washer and dryer are in a closet in the downstairs bathroom and included in the lease. Also included is a one-car detached garage. The community offers a pool, spa, park, tennis courts, trash, and landscape maintenance and is right across the street from shops and restaurants and Laguna Niguel Regional Park. The property has been re-piped, as well. Close to freeways and toll roads and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos have any available units?
24458 Avenida De Los Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos have?
Some of 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos currently offering any rent specials?
24458 Avenida De Los Ninos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos pet-friendly?
No, 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos offer parking?
Yes, 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos offers parking.
Does 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos have a pool?
Yes, 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos has a pool.
Does 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos have accessible units?
No, 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos does not have accessible units.
Does 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24458 Avenida De Los Ninos has units with dishwashers.

