24458 Avenida De Los Ninos

Welcome home! This turn-key end unit townhouse is located on the gated community of Village Niguel Terrace l. Downstairs is the living room, dining room, and an updated kitchen, as well as TWO outdoor patios. Upstairs are dual Master Suites with roomy closets and private bathrooms. The home has new paint and carpet as well as plantation shutters. A washer and dryer are in a closet in the downstairs bathroom and included in the lease. Also included is a one-car detached garage. The community offers a pool, spa, park, tennis courts, trash, and landscape maintenance and is right across the street from shops and restaurants and Laguna Niguel Regional Park. The property has been re-piped, as well. Close to freeways and toll roads and award-winning schools.