24341 Goldrush Ridge Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Country Village
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home inside and out! This home has been upgraded with granite counters, wood flooring and plantation shatters. Outside is very tropical and lushly landscaped. Close to all shopping and elementary school. This is a perfect family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24341 Goldrush Ridge Lane have any available units?
24341 Goldrush Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.