24242 Juanita Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Executive Rental living in South Orange County! Stunning spacious 3 beds, 2.25 baths home in the Village Niguel Vista Home community offers over 1800 sq.ft. of spacious living space in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Pristine home offers custom paint with a spacious living area, high-end marble flooring, upgraded beveled glass sliding door to the patio and refaced fireplace. The upgraded kitchen that includes granite countertops, deep sink, new refrigerator & a bright nook area. An upgraded powder room & laundry room (washer & dryer included) w/plenty of storage complete the first floor! Upstairs is a huge Master Suite with large walk-in closet and remodeled double sink bathroom w/granite countertop. There are 2 secondary bedrooms, one with walk-in closet and full bathroom upstairs. Recessed lights and crown molding throughout the home. Hardscape front and backyard with the back patio as being a true sanctuary with its lush landscaping, waterfall, koi pond, fire pit and TV mounted for extra enjoyment. Great home for entertaining or just relax and enjoy the OC lifestyle. Two attached car garage w/additional storage cabinets and a 2 car driveway. Close to shopping, transportation, and entertainment. Association includes neighborhood pool and tennis courts. An awesome neighborhood within walking distance to Niguel Heights park, pool, and tennis courts. You truly must see this home to fully appreciate it. Pets are welcome too! Contact: Shannon Doyle at 949-338-6028 via Text or Call.