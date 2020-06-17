All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

24242 Juanita Drive

24242 Juanita Drive
Location

24242 Juanita Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Executive Rental living in South Orange County! Stunning spacious 3 beds, 2.25 baths home in the Village Niguel Vista Home community offers over 1800 sq.ft. of spacious living space in the heart of Laguna Niguel. Pristine home offers custom paint with a spacious living area, high-end marble flooring, upgraded beveled glass sliding door to the patio and refaced fireplace. The upgraded kitchen that includes granite countertops, deep sink, new refrigerator & a bright nook area. An upgraded powder room & laundry room (washer & dryer included) w/plenty of storage complete the first floor! Upstairs is a huge Master Suite with large walk-in closet and remodeled double sink bathroom w/granite countertop. There are 2 secondary bedrooms, one with walk-in closet and full bathroom upstairs. Recessed lights and crown molding throughout the home. Hardscape front and backyard with the back patio as being a true sanctuary with its lush landscaping, waterfall, koi pond, fire pit and TV mounted for extra enjoyment. Great home for entertaining or just relax and enjoy the OC lifestyle. Two attached car garage w/additional storage cabinets and a 2 car driveway. Close to shopping, transportation, and entertainment. Association includes neighborhood pool and tennis courts. An awesome neighborhood within walking distance to Niguel Heights park, pool, and tennis courts. You truly must see this home to fully appreciate it. Pets are welcome too! Contact: Shannon Doyle at 949-338-6028 via Text or Call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24242 Juanita Drive have any available units?
24242 Juanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24242 Juanita Drive have?
Some of 24242 Juanita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24242 Juanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24242 Juanita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24242 Juanita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24242 Juanita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24242 Juanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24242 Juanita Drive does offer parking.
Does 24242 Juanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24242 Juanita Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24242 Juanita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24242 Juanita Drive has a pool.
Does 24242 Juanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 24242 Juanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24242 Juanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24242 Juanita Drive has units with dishwashers.
