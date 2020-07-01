All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

23932 Flores Avenue

23932 Flores Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23932 Flores Avenue, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This beautiful single level home overlooks the lush fairways of El Niguel Country Club. Panoramic Valley and golf course views are equally stunning both day and night. Perfect for entertaining, the backyard features a fire pit made for relaxing with friends and family. Light, Bright and open floor plan with high ceilings. Kitchen overlooks the backyard and opens to the dining area and living room. This home offers three bedrooms, two baths and 1,500 square feet of living space. Attached Garage includes LOTS of built in Storage units. Washer and Dryer included. Situated in a very tranquil and quiet Neighborhood with award winning schools. Just 3 short miles to Salt Creek Beach and Monarch Links Golf Course, Ritz Carlton & Monarch Beach Resort. Easy access for travel or commute via 5 freeway, toll road and PCH for the coastal route.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23932 Flores Avenue have any available units?
23932 Flores Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
Is 23932 Flores Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23932 Flores Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23932 Flores Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23932 Flores Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23932 Flores Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23932 Flores Avenue offers parking.
Does 23932 Flores Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23932 Flores Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23932 Flores Avenue have a pool?
No, 23932 Flores Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23932 Flores Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23932 Flores Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23932 Flores Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23932 Flores Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23932 Flores Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23932 Flores Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

