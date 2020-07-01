23932 Flores Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This beautiful single level home overlooks the lush fairways of El Niguel Country Club. Panoramic Valley and golf course views are equally stunning both day and night. Perfect for entertaining, the backyard features a fire pit made for relaxing with friends and family. Light, Bright and open floor plan with high ceilings. Kitchen overlooks the backyard and opens to the dining area and living room. This home offers three bedrooms, two baths and 1,500 square feet of living space. Attached Garage includes LOTS of built in Storage units. Washer and Dryer included. Situated in a very tranquil and quiet Neighborhood with award winning schools. Just 3 short miles to Salt Creek Beach and Monarch Links Golf Course, Ritz Carlton & Monarch Beach Resort. Easy access for travel or commute via 5 freeway, toll road and PCH for the coastal route.