23 New Chardon

Gorgeous 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in Beacon Hill! The private ground level entry leads you into this nicely upgraded home with a living/dining room combo that makes for a massive great room. The interior features ceramic tile throughout, fireplace, neutral colors and two ample sized bedrooms. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. This unit also features a private driveway with two-car attached garage equipped with full laundry hookups. The back patio is large with beautiful landscaping. The residents of Beacon Hill enjoy many amenities such as a community pool, tennis courts, and parks. The property is located nearby beaches, restaurants, shopping, parks, and outstanding schools.