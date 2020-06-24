All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 23 New Chardon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
23 New Chardon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23 New Chardon

23 New Chardon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23 New Chardon, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in Beacon Hill! The private ground level entry leads you into this nicely upgraded home with a living/dining room combo that makes for a massive great room. The interior features ceramic tile throughout, fireplace, neutral colors and two ample sized bedrooms. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. This unit also features a private driveway with two-car attached garage equipped with full laundry hookups. The back patio is large with beautiful landscaping. The residents of Beacon Hill enjoy many amenities such as a community pool, tennis courts, and parks. The property is located nearby beaches, restaurants, shopping, parks, and outstanding schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 New Chardon have any available units?
23 New Chardon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 New Chardon have?
Some of 23 New Chardon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 New Chardon currently offering any rent specials?
23 New Chardon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 New Chardon pet-friendly?
No, 23 New Chardon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23 New Chardon offer parking?
Yes, 23 New Chardon offers parking.
Does 23 New Chardon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 New Chardon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 New Chardon have a pool?
Yes, 23 New Chardon has a pool.
Does 23 New Chardon have accessible units?
No, 23 New Chardon does not have accessible units.
Does 23 New Chardon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 New Chardon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego