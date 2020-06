Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet range

Beautiful home completely renovated, ocean view! New flooring throughout home, new carpet on stairs leading to loft. Low maintenance front and backyard, newly landscaped. Home newly painted in warm decorator colors. Fireplace with new gas logs, new light fixtures throughout home. New windows, new exterior siding, exterior newly painted. New A/C and Central Heating. A must see!