219 Shorebreaker Dr

219 Shorebreaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

219 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Condo At Bear Brand Ground level With quality Finishes Throughout entire the condo and RE-PIPed With Pex.
for easy maintenance . This Coastal condo looks like a model .End unite with Private greenbelt setting .Hardware Flooring throughout the condo.
two bed rooms with lots of windows and two upgraded bath rooms . Fire place in living room .Granite counter top at the kitchen ,dining room opens to the beautiful bright kitchen With Breakfast bar .washer and dryer inside the laundry room . single oversize garage with a lots of shelves.
beautiful back yard is perfect place to entertain and enjoy out side . Close to great shopping center and the 5 star School .Association Pool and Spa .'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Shorebreaker Dr have any available units?
219 Shorebreaker Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Shorebreaker Dr have?
Some of 219 Shorebreaker Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Shorebreaker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
219 Shorebreaker Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Shorebreaker Dr pet-friendly?
No, 219 Shorebreaker Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 219 Shorebreaker Dr offer parking?
Yes, 219 Shorebreaker Dr offers parking.
Does 219 Shorebreaker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Shorebreaker Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Shorebreaker Dr have a pool?
Yes, 219 Shorebreaker Dr has a pool.
Does 219 Shorebreaker Dr have accessible units?
No, 219 Shorebreaker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Shorebreaker Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Shorebreaker Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

