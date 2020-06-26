219 Shorebreaker Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Condo At Bear Brand Ground level With quality Finishes Throughout entire the condo and RE-PIPed With Pex.

for easy maintenance . This Coastal condo looks like a model .End unite with Private greenbelt setting .Hardware Flooring throughout the condo.

two bed rooms with lots of windows and two upgraded bath rooms . Fire place in living room .Granite counter top at the kitchen ,dining room opens to the beautiful bright kitchen With Breakfast bar .washer and dryer inside the laundry room . single oversize garage with a lots of shelves.

beautiful back yard is perfect place to entertain and enjoy out side . Close to great shopping center and the 5 star School .Association Pool and Spa .'