Laguna Niguel, CA
21 Pacific Crest
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:36 AM

21 Pacific Crest

21 Pacific Crest · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

21 Pacific Crest, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ideally located in the coastal guard gated community of Bear Brand Ridge. This meticulously maintained home welcomes you home as you enter into through the Dutch door into the formal living and dining room with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, built in shelving and tons of natural light. The open concept design opens into the family room and kitchen area with granite counters, stainless appliances, center island bar and breakfast nook. The main level is completed with an bedroom and private bath, laundry room and guest bathroom. The master suite features a beautiful dual sided stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, view deck and sitting area. The master bath is offers a dual vanity, separate tub and shower all with an abundance of natural light. The separate "kids" wing of the house features a large bonus room with built in desk, entertainment center and shelving with access to the 2 additional bedrooms and dual vanity bathroom with stone floors. Some additional features include leased solar panels and a recent re-pipe of the entire home. The rear yard is beautifully landscaped with covered patio and dining area that is easily accessible from through the dining room french doors. Close to beaches and harbor and within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Pacific Crest have any available units?
21 Pacific Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Pacific Crest have?
Some of 21 Pacific Crest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Pacific Crest currently offering any rent specials?
21 Pacific Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Pacific Crest pet-friendly?
No, 21 Pacific Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 21 Pacific Crest offer parking?
No, 21 Pacific Crest does not offer parking.
Does 21 Pacific Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Pacific Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Pacific Crest have a pool?
No, 21 Pacific Crest does not have a pool.
Does 21 Pacific Crest have accessible units?
No, 21 Pacific Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Pacific Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Pacific Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
