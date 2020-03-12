21 Pacific Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ideally located in the coastal guard gated community of Bear Brand Ridge. This meticulously maintained home welcomes you home as you enter into through the Dutch door into the formal living and dining room with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, built in shelving and tons of natural light. The open concept design opens into the family room and kitchen area with granite counters, stainless appliances, center island bar and breakfast nook. The main level is completed with an bedroom and private bath, laundry room and guest bathroom. The master suite features a beautiful dual sided stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, view deck and sitting area. The master bath is offers a dual vanity, separate tub and shower all with an abundance of natural light. The separate "kids" wing of the house features a large bonus room with built in desk, entertainment center and shelving with access to the 2 additional bedrooms and dual vanity bathroom with stone floors. Some additional features include leased solar panels and a recent re-pipe of the entire home. The rear yard is beautifully landscaped with covered patio and dining area that is easily accessible from through the dining room french doors. Close to beaches and harbor and within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.