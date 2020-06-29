All apartments in Laguna Niguel
2 Haverhill Road

2 Haverhill Road
Location

2 Haverhill Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Charming Ocean View, Single Level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Beacon Hill. Perched high upon a fabulous cul-de-sac street, this home is located just above one of the most scenic swimming pools in the community. This quaint, cornflower blue home has a lovely garden area out front, gorgeous views and ocean breezes throughout. Walk down and around the corner to enjoy your morning swim or dip in the hot tub at the adult only pool/spa or head out on one of the many beautiful, manicured walking paths, one of which is located just behind the home. You'll be close to Award-Winning Malcom Elementary School, beaches, parks, 5 star resorts, golf, hiking trails and Dana Point Harbor. Enjoy all the amenities offered by being a resident of Beacon Hill with access to three pools/spas and 6 lighted tennis courts. Live the relaxing beach life in this cozy, coastal abode!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Haverhill Road have any available units?
2 Haverhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Haverhill Road have?
Some of 2 Haverhill Road's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Haverhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2 Haverhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Haverhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2 Haverhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 2 Haverhill Road offer parking?
No, 2 Haverhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 2 Haverhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Haverhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Haverhill Road have a pool?
Yes, 2 Haverhill Road has a pool.
Does 2 Haverhill Road have accessible units?
No, 2 Haverhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Haverhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Haverhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
