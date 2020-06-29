2 Haverhill Road

Amenities

pool ceiling fan tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Charming Ocean View, Single Level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Beacon Hill. Perched high upon a fabulous cul-de-sac street, this home is located just above one of the most scenic swimming pools in the community. This quaint, cornflower blue home has a lovely garden area out front, gorgeous views and ocean breezes throughout. Walk down and around the corner to enjoy your morning swim or dip in the hot tub at the adult only pool/spa or head out on one of the many beautiful, manicured walking paths, one of which is located just behind the home. You'll be close to Award-Winning Malcom Elementary School, beaches, parks, 5 star resorts, golf, hiking trails and Dana Point Harbor. Enjoy all the amenities offered by being a resident of Beacon Hill with access to three pools/spas and 6 lighted tennis courts. Live the relaxing beach life in this cozy, coastal abode!