2 Clearwater Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Southern California living at it's best! This sun-filled carriage unit in Palm Court is centrally located to nearby shopping, restaurants and a quick jaunt to our world-renowned beaches. With a beautifully remodeled kitchen, featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash you will be inspired to create yummy dinners for your guests. Beautiful maple hardwood floors throughout, cozy fireplace, plantation shutters, and choose from 1 of 2 balconies to enjoy a glass of wine at the end of the day. In addition, the bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet, high ceilings and a ceiling fan to keep you cool. Relax in the jet tub in the updated bathroom with a newer vanity, and custom light fixtures. Direct access to your private garage with the epoxy coated floor is an additional bonus! Palm Court boasts an array of community features for you to enjoy, tennis courts, 2 pools, spa, playground, and barbecue area. You'll find this community tranquil and an oasis to come home to.