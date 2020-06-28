14 Henley Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cape Code style single family residence available for immediate occupancy within the Summerwalk community. This move-in ready, two-story home nestled among a private cul-de-sac features a spacious open floor plan with soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, formal living/dining rooms, newer carpet, recessed lighting, and neutral paint throughout. The kitchen and breakfast bar opens to the family room with a gas fireplace creating an inviting place to relax or entertain. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Two large secondary bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes share a full bath. Enjoy the beautiful so cal evenings as you unwind and dine al fresco under the pergola in the backyard. Direct access to 3-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Enjoy easy access to the freeway and being surrounded by open space with nature trails, dog park, shops, and a few miles to the golden coast and world famous beaches!