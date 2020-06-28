All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 14 Henley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
14 Henley Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

14 Henley Drive

14 Henley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14 Henley Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cape Code style single family residence available for immediate occupancy within the Summerwalk community. This move-in ready, two-story home nestled among a private cul-de-sac features a spacious open floor plan with soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, formal living/dining rooms, newer carpet, recessed lighting, and neutral paint throughout. The kitchen and breakfast bar opens to the family room with a gas fireplace creating an inviting place to relax or entertain. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Two large secondary bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes share a full bath. Enjoy the beautiful so cal evenings as you unwind and dine al fresco under the pergola in the backyard. Direct access to 3-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Enjoy easy access to the freeway and being surrounded by open space with nature trails, dog park, shops, and a few miles to the golden coast and world famous beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Henley Drive have any available units?
14 Henley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Henley Drive have?
Some of 14 Henley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Henley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14 Henley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Henley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Henley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14 Henley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14 Henley Drive offers parking.
Does 14 Henley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Henley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Henley Drive have a pool?
No, 14 Henley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14 Henley Drive have accessible units?
No, 14 Henley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Henley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Henley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego