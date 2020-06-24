All apartments in Laguna Niguel
117 Dover Place

117 Dover Place · No Longer Available
Location

117 Dover Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Incredible End Unit Townhouse located in the "Windrift community of Beacon Hill. This highly upgraded home with its "Beachy/ Coastal vibe, comes fully furnished and includes such features as Granite counter tops, upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceiling speakers, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, Samsung ultra High Def TVs and upgraded LCD lighting. Bathrooms are completely remodeled with granite counter tops and tiled showers. Additional features include plantation shutters, eco water reverse osmosis system, washer and dryer included and newer air conditioning unit. This home also has an outdoor patio with patio cover, direct access 2 car garage and beach toys for either the 3 community pools or the beach, they're included! From the master bedroom you have a peek a boo view of the ocean. Beacon Hill has 6 community tennis courts and 3 pools. The main pool is just a short 3 minute walk from the Townhouse. This is a must see home and will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Dover Place have any available units?
117 Dover Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Dover Place have?
Some of 117 Dover Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Dover Place currently offering any rent specials?
117 Dover Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Dover Place pet-friendly?
No, 117 Dover Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 117 Dover Place offer parking?
Yes, 117 Dover Place offers parking.
Does 117 Dover Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Dover Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Dover Place have a pool?
Yes, 117 Dover Place has a pool.
Does 117 Dover Place have accessible units?
No, 117 Dover Place does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Dover Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Dover Place has units with dishwashers.
