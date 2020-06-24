117 Dover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Incredible End Unit Townhouse located in the "Windrift community of Beacon Hill. This highly upgraded home with its "Beachy/ Coastal vibe, comes fully furnished and includes such features as Granite counter tops, upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceiling speakers, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, Samsung ultra High Def TVs and upgraded LCD lighting. Bathrooms are completely remodeled with granite counter tops and tiled showers. Additional features include plantation shutters, eco water reverse osmosis system, washer and dryer included and newer air conditioning unit. This home also has an outdoor patio with patio cover, direct access 2 car garage and beach toys for either the 3 community pools or the beach, they're included! From the master bedroom you have a peek a boo view of the ocean. Beacon Hill has 6 community tennis courts and 3 pools. The main pool is just a short 3 minute walk from the Townhouse. This is a must see home and will not disappoint!