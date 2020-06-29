Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill media room

Newly remodeled home with open spacious views! Modernized and updated offering NEW white Shaker style cabinets, glass backsplash, solid surface counter tops and new appliances incl. newer stainless refrigerator! More than move-in ready, this lovely home enjoys newer wood laminate floors, newer carpet in both bedrooms and recently painted throughout along with high ceilings, skylight and very open floor plan. And that’s just the beginning! This home has tons of natural light pouring in from three sides and has 2 great outdoor spaces incl. a large balcony off the dining area plus a giant upper deck with room for all your cozy outdoor furnishings and BBQ! Very private rooftop style living space ideal for entertaining. Living room offers a new modern tiled gas fireplace w/reclaimed wood mantle. Home includes air conditioning and newer style washer and dryer in the hallway near the master bedroom. Giant walk-in closet in master with built-ins make organizing a breeze. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and recessed lights throughout plus new bullet lights over the breakfast bar offer both style and plenty of light. This ideally located complex offers 2 community pools and an extra large outdoor greenbelt with rustic walking paths. Carport plus additional parking pass. Located close to great shopping, restaurants, beautiful beaches and Cinepolis movie theater w/ easy access to freeways and toll Rd. Only 5 miles from Dana Point Harbor & only a 10 min. drive to Laguna Beach.