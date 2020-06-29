All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 11 Pearl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
11 Pearl
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:29 AM

11 Pearl

11 Pearl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 Pearl, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Newly remodeled home with open spacious views! Modernized and updated offering NEW white Shaker style cabinets, glass backsplash, solid surface counter tops and new appliances incl. newer stainless refrigerator! More than move-in ready, this lovely home enjoys newer wood laminate floors, newer carpet in both bedrooms and recently painted throughout along with high ceilings, skylight and very open floor plan. And that’s just the beginning! This home has tons of natural light pouring in from three sides and has 2 great outdoor spaces incl. a large balcony off the dining area plus a giant upper deck with room for all your cozy outdoor furnishings and BBQ! Very private rooftop style living space ideal for entertaining. Living room offers a new modern tiled gas fireplace w/reclaimed wood mantle. Home includes air conditioning and newer style washer and dryer in the hallway near the master bedroom. Giant walk-in closet in master with built-ins make organizing a breeze. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and recessed lights throughout plus new bullet lights over the breakfast bar offer both style and plenty of light. This ideally located complex offers 2 community pools and an extra large outdoor greenbelt with rustic walking paths. Carport plus additional parking pass. Located close to great shopping, restaurants, beautiful beaches and Cinepolis movie theater w/ easy access to freeways and toll Rd. Only 5 miles from Dana Point Harbor & only a 10 min. drive to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Pearl have any available units?
11 Pearl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Pearl have?
Some of 11 Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
11 Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Pearl pet-friendly?
No, 11 Pearl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 11 Pearl offer parking?
Yes, 11 Pearl offers parking.
Does 11 Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Pearl have a pool?
Yes, 11 Pearl has a pool.
Does 11 Pearl have accessible units?
No, 11 Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Pearl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Pearl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego