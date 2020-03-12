1 Avalon Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wonderful private spacious furnished end unit. Features 2 large bedroom with additional loft/guest room. It's bright and airy floor plan offers lots of natural light with lots of windows and privacy. Features open living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, nice dining area, stainless dishwasher and oven/stove. Newer granite counter-tops, new flooring and paint. Move in ready. Downstairs bedroom, with upgraded lower bathroom. Large master suite and loft/den/office upstairs. Laundry hook-ups and 1 car attached garage. Nice patio off living room. Association pool/spa and tennis courts. Close to schools, shopping and beaches.