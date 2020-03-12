All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 1 Avalon Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
1 Avalon Cove
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:55 AM

1 Avalon Cove

1 Avalon Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 Avalon Cove, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful private spacious furnished end unit. Features 2 large bedroom with additional loft/guest room. It's bright and airy floor plan offers lots of natural light with lots of windows and privacy. Features open living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, nice dining area, stainless dishwasher and oven/stove. Newer granite counter-tops, new flooring and paint. Move in ready. Downstairs bedroom, with upgraded lower bathroom. Large master suite and loft/den/office upstairs. Laundry hook-ups and 1 car attached garage. Nice patio off living room. Association pool/spa and tennis courts. Close to schools, shopping and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Avalon Cove have any available units?
1 Avalon Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Avalon Cove have?
Some of 1 Avalon Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Avalon Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1 Avalon Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Avalon Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1 Avalon Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 1 Avalon Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1 Avalon Cove offers parking.
Does 1 Avalon Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Avalon Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Avalon Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1 Avalon Cove has a pool.
Does 1 Avalon Cove have accessible units?
No, 1 Avalon Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Avalon Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Avalon Cove has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego