6 Windy Hill Lane

Amenities

a SINGLE-STORY END UNIT that feels like a single family home! Contemporary 2 bed/2 bath/2-car garage Laguna Hills home. Double front door with tile entry. Huge living room w/vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light, laminate flooring all over the house and updated fireplace. Open dining room. White kitchen with ample storage, stainless appliances (inc. gas range), subway tile backsplash, pantry and sliders to oversized private backyard. Stainless fridge INCLUDED! The yard is ideal for entertaining and BBQs plus it has a lemon tree. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings also leads to yard and offers its own EN SUITE bathroom w/shower and walk-in closet. Hall bathroom has newer vanity and bathtub. Oversized direct access 2-car garage w/laundry hookups plus parking for 3rd car in front of garage! Freshly painted. AC. Ceiling fans. Newer water heater. Guest parking. Only one shared wall - no one above or below. This home comes with a Smart Home Ecobee Thermostat, Smart door lock and Smart lighting. Close to shopping, parks, trails, restaurants, schools. Sheep Hill Park is nearby w/biking and hiking trails and access to the Aliso Creek River Trail. Saddleback Valley Unified School District. Minutes from the Laguna Hills Mall/Five Lagunas. Rancho Monterey has a community pool and hot tub.