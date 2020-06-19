All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Windy Hill Lane

6 Windy Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6 Windy Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
a SINGLE-STORY END UNIT that feels like a single family home! Contemporary 2 bed/2 bath/2-car garage Laguna Hills home. Double front door with tile entry. Huge living room w/vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light, laminate flooring all over the house and updated fireplace. Open dining room. White kitchen with ample storage, stainless appliances (inc. gas range), subway tile backsplash, pantry and sliders to oversized private backyard. Stainless fridge INCLUDED! The yard is ideal for entertaining and BBQs plus it has a lemon tree. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings also leads to yard and offers its own EN SUITE bathroom w/shower and walk-in closet. Hall bathroom has newer vanity and bathtub. Oversized direct access 2-car garage w/laundry hookups plus parking for 3rd car in front of garage! Freshly painted. AC. Ceiling fans. Newer water heater. Guest parking. Only one shared wall - no one above or below. This home comes with a Smart Home Ecobee Thermostat, Smart door lock and Smart lighting. Close to shopping, parks, trails, restaurants, schools. Sheep Hill Park is nearby w/biking and hiking trails and access to the Aliso Creek River Trail. Saddleback Valley Unified School District. Minutes from the Laguna Hills Mall/Five Lagunas. Rancho Monterey has a community pool and hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Windy Hill Lane have any available units?
6 Windy Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 6 Windy Hill Lane have?
Some of 6 Windy Hill Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Windy Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Windy Hill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Windy Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6 Windy Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 6 Windy Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6 Windy Hill Lane does offer parking.
Does 6 Windy Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Windy Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Windy Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6 Windy Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 6 Windy Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 Windy Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Windy Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Windy Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Windy Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Windy Hill Lane has units with air conditioning.
