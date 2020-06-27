All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated August 20 2019

55 Laurel Creek Lane

55 Laurel Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

55 Laurel Creek Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
PICTURE PERFECT SINGLE STORY HOUSE ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC - Designed for maximum privacy, this lovely single level home offers a unique floor plan and the perfect size: There are 2 spacious bedrooms 2 bathrooms. A beautifully gated front courtyard and double doors is the first entrance to this charming residence. High ceilings and warm wood flooring welcome guests to an open yet cozy living area complete with fireplace.The home has forced air heating central AC and ceiling fans.The home features a formal dining area as well as a breakfast area off the kitchen. The kitchen has been equipped with new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Each of the bedrooms features a personal patio, while the relaxing backyard with its verdant lawn is perfect for intimate barbecues.The home as vaulted ceiling in living room, dining area and entry. An entry skylight keeps this home bright and cheerful! 2 driveways and 2 separate garages provide ample guest parking and extra storage space for daily convenience. One of the garages could easily be utilized as a playroom or office space. This peaceful sanctuary also boasts windows without public exposure, so you feel comfortable in your personal space.Located near the end of a neighborhood culdesac it's placement in the community couldn't be better! Enjoy close proximity to shopping, local beaches and mountains or take the walking/biking trail to lovely Sheeps Hill Park.

(RLNE5047684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Laurel Creek Lane have any available units?
55 Laurel Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 55 Laurel Creek Lane have?
Some of 55 Laurel Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Laurel Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
55 Laurel Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Laurel Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 55 Laurel Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 55 Laurel Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 55 Laurel Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 55 Laurel Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Laurel Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Laurel Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 55 Laurel Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 55 Laurel Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 55 Laurel Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Laurel Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Laurel Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Laurel Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 55 Laurel Creek Lane has units with air conditioning.
