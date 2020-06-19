26442 Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Beautiful five bedroom, four full bathroom, view home, located in the prestigious community of Nellie Gail. Situated at the end of a lovely cul-de-sac on over 1.7 acre lot, this 4080 s/ft home offers ample room for entertaining family and friends. The main floor offers a large welcoming family room, living room, dining room, two bedrooms, including a private en-suite bedroom, laundry room and a bright and open gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features top end stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and built-in refrigerator. An open loft area welcomes you to the second floor where you will find 3 additional bedrooms including the master retreat. The master has a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a balcony where you can take in all the amazing views. The large master bathroom offers a soaking tub, separate shower and adjacent walk-in closet. The other two second floor bedrooms are ample in size, as is the second upstairs bathroom. The entertainer’s backyard has an amazing pool and spa, an expansive deck, large grass area all with breathtaking view. Located in the award-winning Saddleback Unified School District.