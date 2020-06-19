All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 26442 Houston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
26442 Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26442 Houston

26442 Houston Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26442 Houston Trail, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Beautiful five bedroom, four full bathroom, view home, located in the prestigious community of Nellie Gail. Situated at the end of a lovely cul-de-sac on over 1.7 acre lot, this 4080 s/ft home offers ample room for entertaining family and friends. The main floor offers a large welcoming family room, living room, dining room, two bedrooms, including a private en-suite bedroom, laundry room and a bright and open gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features top end stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and built-in refrigerator. An open loft area welcomes you to the second floor where you will find 3 additional bedrooms including the master retreat. The master has a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a balcony where you can take in all the amazing views. The large master bathroom offers a soaking tub, separate shower and adjacent walk-in closet. The other two second floor bedrooms are ample in size, as is the second upstairs bathroom. The entertainer’s backyard has an amazing pool and spa, an expansive deck, large grass area all with breathtaking view. Located in the award-winning Saddleback Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26442 Houston have any available units?
26442 Houston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26442 Houston have?
Some of 26442 Houston's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26442 Houston currently offering any rent specials?
26442 Houston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26442 Houston pet-friendly?
No, 26442 Houston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26442 Houston offer parking?
No, 26442 Houston does not offer parking.
Does 26442 Houston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26442 Houston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26442 Houston have a pool?
Yes, 26442 Houston has a pool.
Does 26442 Houston have accessible units?
No, 26442 Houston does not have accessible units.
Does 26442 Houston have units with dishwashers?
No, 26442 Houston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26442 Houston have units with air conditioning?
No, 26442 Houston does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Hills Apartments with Gyms
Laguna Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College