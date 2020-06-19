All apartments in Laguna Hills
26401 Houston Trail

26401 Houston Trail · No Longer Available
Location

26401 Houston Trail, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded five bedroom, four-bath with over 3,500 sq.ft. of living space on over half an acre lot located in the prestigious Nellie Gail Ranch on a highly desired cul-de-sac street! This multi-level design improves upon Nellie Gail's popular Plan 123 with many changes. Appointed throughout with gorgeous slate flooring, natural stone, beautiful granites, quartz, arched doors, built-in cabinetry, custom iron handrails, newer windows throughout. This home also features a lovely REMODELED gourmet kitchen with light cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, sit up bar, built-in Sub Zero refrigerator, and Thermador stainless steel appliance package! The En Suite features a retreat, fireplace, separate vanities, walk-in closets, a separate shower and tub. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on this level. The lowest level has two bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom, large laundry room and pantry. The mid-level has an open floor plan with high sloping ceilings, remodeled Kitchen, dining area, a half bath including a full sit down bar granite counter-tops, built-in ice maker, wine steward and refrigerator. Enter the backyard through the folding panoramic doors to the patio, large pool, spa, waterfall and a sit-around fire pit. Truly an entertainer's paradise allowing for large gatherings. Enjoy the Clubhouse, parks and trails, equestrian, swim and tennis centers. Award-winning schools make this one of the most sought after communities in South Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26401 Houston Trail have any available units?
26401 Houston Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26401 Houston Trail have?
Some of 26401 Houston Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26401 Houston Trail currently offering any rent specials?
26401 Houston Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26401 Houston Trail pet-friendly?
No, 26401 Houston Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26401 Houston Trail offer parking?
No, 26401 Houston Trail does not offer parking.
Does 26401 Houston Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26401 Houston Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26401 Houston Trail have a pool?
Yes, 26401 Houston Trail has a pool.
Does 26401 Houston Trail have accessible units?
No, 26401 Houston Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 26401 Houston Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26401 Houston Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 26401 Houston Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 26401 Houston Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
