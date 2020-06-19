26401 Houston Trail

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded five bedroom, four-bath with over 3,500 sq.ft. of living space on over half an acre lot located in the prestigious Nellie Gail Ranch on a highly desired cul-de-sac street! This multi-level design improves upon Nellie Gail's popular Plan 123 with many changes. Appointed throughout with gorgeous slate flooring, natural stone, beautiful granites, quartz, arched doors, built-in cabinetry, custom iron handrails, newer windows throughout. This home also features a lovely REMODELED gourmet kitchen with light cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, sit up bar, built-in Sub Zero refrigerator, and Thermador stainless steel appliance package! The En Suite features a retreat, fireplace, separate vanities, walk-in closets, a separate shower and tub. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on this level. The lowest level has two bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom, large laundry room and pantry. The mid-level has an open floor plan with high sloping ceilings, remodeled Kitchen, dining area, a half bath including a full sit down bar granite counter-tops, built-in ice maker, wine steward and refrigerator. Enter the backyard through the folding panoramic doors to the patio, large pool, spa, waterfall and a sit-around fire pit. Truly an entertainer's paradise allowing for large gatherings. Enjoy the Clubhouse, parks and trails, equestrian, swim and tennis centers. Award-winning schools make this one of the most sought after communities in South Orange County.