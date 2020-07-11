All apartments in Laguna Hills
26382 Eva Street

26382 Eva Street · No Longer Available
Location

26382 Eva Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Community of Lomas-Laguna, Tucked in Between Laguna Hills, Aliso Viejo & Laguna Niguel. The Largest & Highly Popular 4 Bedrooms Floor-plan/3 Bathrooms. Separate Family Room With Fireplace with the View of Green Backyard. All Travertine
Tile flooring downstairs & Wood Flooring Throughout upstairs Including All the Stairs. All New Appliances. Open, Light & Bright With Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, all Recessed Lights. Master bedroom with a Walking Closet & Upgraded Master bathroom with Jetted Jacuzzi Bath-Tub. Good Size Laundry Room Downstairs Furnished with Washer & Dryer by 2 Attached Car Garage. All green Side Yard & Backyard. Close to 5 FWY, 73 Toll Road, Shopping, Dining, Beaches & Much More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26382 Eva Street have any available units?
26382 Eva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26382 Eva Street have?
Some of 26382 Eva Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26382 Eva Street currently offering any rent specials?
26382 Eva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26382 Eva Street pet-friendly?
No, 26382 Eva Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26382 Eva Street offer parking?
Yes, 26382 Eva Street offers parking.
Does 26382 Eva Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26382 Eva Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26382 Eva Street have a pool?
No, 26382 Eva Street does not have a pool.
Does 26382 Eva Street have accessible units?
No, 26382 Eva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26382 Eva Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26382 Eva Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 26382 Eva Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26382 Eva Street does not have units with air conditioning.
