26382 Eva Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Community of Lomas-Laguna, Tucked in Between Laguna Hills, Aliso Viejo & Laguna Niguel. The Largest & Highly Popular 4 Bedrooms Floor-plan/3 Bathrooms. Separate Family Room With Fireplace with the View of Green Backyard. All Travertine

Tile flooring downstairs & Wood Flooring Throughout upstairs Including All the Stairs. All New Appliances. Open, Light & Bright With Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, all Recessed Lights. Master bedroom with a Walking Closet & Upgraded Master bathroom with Jetted Jacuzzi Bath-Tub. Good Size Laundry Room Downstairs Furnished with Washer & Dryer by 2 Attached Car Garage. All green Side Yard & Backyard. Close to 5 FWY, 73 Toll Road, Shopping, Dining, Beaches & Much More.