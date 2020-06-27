26142 Rio Grande Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with breathtaking views in the sought after neighborhood of Ridgefield. Large, private and spacious yard. Impressive high ceilings welcome you to this light & bright open floor plan with formal Living and Dining Rooms. Upgraded kitchen with white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, Quartz Countertops, spacious nook and breakfast bar. Sizeable family room with cozy fireplace. Wood-like tile flooring through-out main floor. Over-sized master bedroom features recessed lighting + ample walk-in closet. Roomy secondary bedrooms. Upper hall bathroom includes a shower in tub with a glass enclosure. Enjoy stunning rolling hills and city light views. Come and play just across the street at the Mandeville Park with playground, exercise equipment, grilling area and endless views! Award-winning schools. Easy access to I-5 and I-73. Come see it today before it's gone! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.