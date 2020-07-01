26083 Saratoga Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will fall in love with this condo! Beautiful and bright like new condo, Easy access to freeways, this is an end unit. There is a bedroom and full bath on ground level. The unit is in a quiet area with 2 attached garages. The greenbelt area of the community makes it very attractive. Tile floors ground level like marble, carpet upstairs, just painted. The kitchen is very spacious with granite counter tops. It is very close to shopping and freeways. There is also community pool in a quiet setting. There are energy efficient and noise proof windows. The entrance and living room have high ceiling.