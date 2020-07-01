All apartments in Laguna Hills
Laguna Hills, CA
26083 Saratoga Avenue
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:50 PM

26083 Saratoga Avenue

26083 Saratoga Ave · No Longer Available
Location

26083 Saratoga Ave, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will fall in love with this condo! Beautiful and bright like new condo, Easy access to freeways, this is an end unit. There is a bedroom and full bath on ground level. The unit is in a quiet area with 2 attached garages. The greenbelt area of the community makes it very attractive. Tile floors ground level like marble, carpet upstairs, just painted. The kitchen is very spacious with granite counter tops. It is very close to shopping and freeways. There is also community pool in a quiet setting. There are energy efficient and noise proof windows. The entrance and living room have high ceiling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26083 Saratoga Avenue have any available units?
26083 Saratoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26083 Saratoga Avenue have?
Some of 26083 Saratoga Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26083 Saratoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26083 Saratoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26083 Saratoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26083 Saratoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26083 Saratoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26083 Saratoga Avenue offers parking.
Does 26083 Saratoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26083 Saratoga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26083 Saratoga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 26083 Saratoga Avenue has a pool.
Does 26083 Saratoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26083 Saratoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26083 Saratoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26083 Saratoga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26083 Saratoga Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 26083 Saratoga Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

