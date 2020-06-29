25941 Nellie Gail Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to lease a BEAUTIFUL single story 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Nellie Gail. Please watch the virtual tour as it will show you the whole property and the house does not have furniture in it. As you enter the Double-Door Entry with Beveled Glass you will see warm natural lighting. This lovely home was remodeled within the last few years with classic finishing touches of Marble Flooring in the Foyer, followed by gorgeous Travertine/Hardwood Flooring throughout. The Gourmet Kitchen is State-Of-The-Art containing upgraded Cabinets, Counters, and Appliances. This home is adorned with Several Ornate Chandeliers; Wide Baseboards and Crown Moldings; Skylights; Recessed Lights; Plantation Shutters Throughout; French Doors and Windows; With a HUGE Backyard with Several Patios, Fountain, Fruit Trees. Large garage with epoxy floors, loaded with storage cabinets. Front yard has several beautiful King Palms, Queen Palms and beautiful flowering trees and a very wide frontage. This is an opportunity to live in the fabulous community of Nellie Gail near Walking Trails; Private Equestrian Facilities; Tennis; Swim Club and more! Close to 73 fwy and a few miles to the 5 fwy. Call today, this won't last long! Please click on virtual to see the best photos of the property.

Click on primary image to enlarge photos, landscaping will appear at the bottom of photos for a great view of front and back yard.