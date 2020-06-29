All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

25941 Nellie Gail Road

25941 Nellie Gail Road · No Longer Available
Location

25941 Nellie Gail Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to lease a BEAUTIFUL single story 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Nellie Gail. Please watch the virtual tour as it will show you the whole property and the house does not have furniture in it. As you enter the Double-Door Entry with Beveled Glass you will see warm natural lighting. This lovely home was remodeled within the last few years with classic finishing touches of Marble Flooring in the Foyer, followed by gorgeous Travertine/Hardwood Flooring throughout. The Gourmet Kitchen is State-Of-The-Art containing upgraded Cabinets, Counters, and Appliances. This home is adorned with Several Ornate Chandeliers; Wide Baseboards and Crown Moldings; Skylights; Recessed Lights; Plantation Shutters Throughout; French Doors and Windows; With a HUGE Backyard with Several Patios, Fountain, Fruit Trees. Large garage with epoxy floors, loaded with storage cabinets. Front yard has several beautiful King Palms, Queen Palms and beautiful flowering trees and a very wide frontage. This is an opportunity to live in the fabulous community of Nellie Gail near Walking Trails; Private Equestrian Facilities; Tennis; Swim Club and more! Close to 73 fwy and a few miles to the 5 fwy. Call today, this won't last long! Please click on virtual to see the best photos of the property.
Click on primary image to enlarge photos, landscaping will appear at the bottom of photos for a great view of front and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25941 Nellie Gail Road have any available units?
25941 Nellie Gail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25941 Nellie Gail Road have?
Some of 25941 Nellie Gail Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25941 Nellie Gail Road currently offering any rent specials?
25941 Nellie Gail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25941 Nellie Gail Road pet-friendly?
No, 25941 Nellie Gail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25941 Nellie Gail Road offer parking?
Yes, 25941 Nellie Gail Road offers parking.
Does 25941 Nellie Gail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25941 Nellie Gail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25941 Nellie Gail Road have a pool?
Yes, 25941 Nellie Gail Road has a pool.
Does 25941 Nellie Gail Road have accessible units?
No, 25941 Nellie Gail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25941 Nellie Gail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25941 Nellie Gail Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 25941 Nellie Gail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25941 Nellie Gail Road does not have units with air conditioning.
