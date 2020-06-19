All apartments in Laguna Hills
25871 Evergreen Road

25871 Evergreen Road · No Longer Available
Location

25871 Evergreen Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super cute single family detached, remodeled, single story home offers 4 Bedrooms, and 2 Baths. The beautiful kitchen offers custom cabinets, solid stone countertops, and travertine flooring. The baths have both been upgraded with granite counters, custom sinks, rain shower heads, and travertine flooring. There is hardwood throughout the living spaces, and dual paned windows round out this beautiful home. Located in the Castle Hill community, this charmer is walking distance to award winning Valencia Elementary School and Knotty Pine Park. Great location close to the 5 freeway. Private backyard with fruit trees! No showings until first week of December, do not disturb occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25871 Evergreen Road have any available units?
25871 Evergreen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
Is 25871 Evergreen Road currently offering any rent specials?
25871 Evergreen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25871 Evergreen Road pet-friendly?
No, 25871 Evergreen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25871 Evergreen Road offer parking?
No, 25871 Evergreen Road does not offer parking.
Does 25871 Evergreen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25871 Evergreen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25871 Evergreen Road have a pool?
No, 25871 Evergreen Road does not have a pool.
Does 25871 Evergreen Road have accessible units?
No, 25871 Evergreen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25871 Evergreen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25871 Evergreen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25871 Evergreen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25871 Evergreen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
