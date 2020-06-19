25871 Evergreen Road

Amenities

Super cute single family detached, remodeled, single story home offers 4 Bedrooms, and 2 Baths. The beautiful kitchen offers custom cabinets, solid stone countertops, and travertine flooring. The baths have both been upgraded with granite counters, custom sinks, rain shower heads, and travertine flooring. There is hardwood throughout the living spaces, and dual paned windows round out this beautiful home. Located in the Castle Hill community, this charmer is walking distance to award winning Valencia Elementary School and Knotty Pine Park. Great location close to the 5 freeway. Private backyard with fruit trees! No showings until first week of December, do not disturb occupants.