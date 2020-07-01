25831 La Serra

Amenities

This completely upgraded and remodeled one level, detached single family home is located at a corner lot, with a huge green belt of adjoining park close behind. The landscaped front, side, and backyard are excellent escape resorts for you, your family members, and friends to relish in while enjoying the views and each other’s company by the fire pit. Upon opening the cherry wood double front door, you will see fine engineered wood floor throughout the house, with the exception of the kitchen and the bathroom areas. Vaulted ceiling can be found in the living room. Gourmet kitchen has a center island, custom door pantry, and can lights; it also comes with travertine-like tile flooring. Formal dining area opens to the kitchen, generating a spacious, comfortable area. The windows and french doors invite natural light into the house, which creates a relaxing and cozy environment. There are ceiling fans/ lights installed in all bedrooms, and designer’s organizers in the master bedroom. This house has custom baseboards, crown moldings, and a built-in giant television wood-frame on top of a designer fireplace. Recessed lights are installed throughout the house. This extremely bright open floor plan is awaiting for non-smokers (including e-cigarettes) family to move in. Easy access to freeways, banks, shopping centers, and supermarkets. Kids who live in this house attend academically renowned schools. This house is both kids and seniors friendly. Do not miss it!