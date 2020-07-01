All apartments in Laguna Hills
25831 La Serra

25831 La Serra · No Longer Available
Location

25831 La Serra, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This completely upgraded and remodeled one level, detached single family home is located at a corner lot, with a huge green belt of adjoining park close behind. The landscaped front, side, and backyard are excellent escape resorts for you, your family members, and friends to relish in while enjoying the views and each other’s company by the fire pit. Upon opening the cherry wood double front door, you will see fine engineered wood floor throughout the house, with the exception of the kitchen and the bathroom areas. Vaulted ceiling can be found in the living room. Gourmet kitchen has a center island, custom door pantry, and can lights; it also comes with travertine-like tile flooring. Formal dining area opens to the kitchen, generating a spacious, comfortable area. The windows and french doors invite natural light into the house, which creates a relaxing and cozy environment. There are ceiling fans/ lights installed in all bedrooms, and designer’s organizers in the master bedroom. This house has custom baseboards, crown moldings, and a built-in giant television wood-frame on top of a designer fireplace. Recessed lights are installed throughout the house. This extremely bright open floor plan is awaiting for non-smokers (including e-cigarettes) family to move in. Easy access to freeways, banks, shopping centers, and supermarkets. Kids who live in this house attend academically renowned schools. This house is both kids and seniors friendly. Do not miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25831 La Serra have any available units?
25831 La Serra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25831 La Serra have?
Some of 25831 La Serra's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25831 La Serra currently offering any rent specials?
25831 La Serra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25831 La Serra pet-friendly?
No, 25831 La Serra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25831 La Serra offer parking?
Yes, 25831 La Serra offers parking.
Does 25831 La Serra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25831 La Serra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25831 La Serra have a pool?
No, 25831 La Serra does not have a pool.
Does 25831 La Serra have accessible units?
No, 25831 La Serra does not have accessible units.
Does 25831 La Serra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25831 La Serra has units with dishwashers.
Does 25831 La Serra have units with air conditioning?
No, 25831 La Serra does not have units with air conditioning.

