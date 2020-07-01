25641 Indian Hill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

It is a nicely upgraded upper unit condo in the beautiful gated community of Bella Tierra. The unit has dual master bedrooms, huge walk in closets, black granite and white cabinets in bathrooms and kitchen, cathedral ceilings, crown molding, fireplace in the living room and a balcony with a sliding glass door in each bedroom and living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a window in front of the sink. There is a large room off the patio for laundry and storage as well as another locked storage area. There is one assigned covered carport space and lots of parking. The complex is surrounded by green belts, trees and Sheep Hill park is only a few steps away. This community is peaceful with great amenities such as a completely resurfaced swimming pool (construction happening now), outdoor pool shower, Jacuzzi, BBQ grill, fitness center, club house, entertainment room and more. Close to 5 , 405 and 73 freeways, Saddleback Hospital, Community Center & Sports complex. Walking distance to Laguna Hills High School, Kinder care, park, creek, and horse trails.