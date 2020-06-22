25621 Califia Drive

Amenities

This is the Single Story Home in Laguna Hills you have been waiting for!! Best upgrades you have seen in a long time. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. New, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances quartz countertops, new cabinets, new fixtures, new appliances. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Large dining area. New paint. New flooring throughout.Large master bedroom with Master bathroom remodeled to perfection with latest finishes and fixtures giving you benefit of the feel you are in a model home. New double pane sliding door giving you access to back yard right form your master suite. Large secondary bedrooms. Hall bathroom with new fixtures. Front and back yard landscape is completely redone. This home is a complete remodel inside and out. Located so close to everything ~ tennis courts just up an Mackenzie Park, close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants. State of the art Laguna Hills family center off Alicia.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,395, Available Now

