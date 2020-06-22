All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25621 Califia Drive

25621 Califia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25621 Califia Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
This is the Single Story Home in Laguna Hills you have been waiting for!! Best upgrades you have seen in a long time. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. New, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances quartz countertops, new cabinets, new fixtures, new appliances. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Large dining area. New paint. New flooring throughout.Large master bedroom with Master bathroom remodeled to perfection with latest finishes and fixtures giving you benefit of the feel you are in a model home. New double pane sliding door giving you access to back yard right form your master suite. Large secondary bedrooms. Hall bathroom with new fixtures. Front and back yard landscape is completely redone. This home is a complete remodel inside and out. Located so close to everything ~ tennis courts just up an Mackenzie Park, close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants. State of the art Laguna Hills family center off Alicia.

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,395, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25621 Califia Drive have any available units?
25621 Califia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
Is 25621 Califia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25621 Califia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25621 Califia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25621 Califia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25621 Califia Drive offer parking?
No, 25621 Califia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25621 Califia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25621 Califia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25621 Califia Drive have a pool?
No, 25621 Califia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25621 Califia Drive have accessible units?
No, 25621 Califia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25621 Califia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25621 Califia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25621 Califia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25621 Califia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
