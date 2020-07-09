25582 Rangewood Road

Amenities

Lovely single story 4 bedroom 3 bath home with HUGE yard located in the well known neighborhood of Nellie Gail. Open floor plan. Entertaining living & dining room with fireplace and french doors to back yard. Cathedral vaulted wood-beamed ceilings in living room make this grand room unique & one of a kind. Very Large kitchen with TONS of cabinet space and ample counter space. Kitchen also features bay window to back yard, double oven, and wood laminate floors. Spacious family room featuring fireplace, wet bar, and breakfast nook area with sliding glass door to large side yard. Separate wing for the fourth bedroom and third bathroom. Master suite has ample space and features very large sliding mirrored closet doors, ceiling fan, and private door to back yard. Did we mention the huge back yard? Back yard is equipped with large lawn, garden area, large triple patio cover, stone lining on patio, tree-house for the kids, and long custom rock wall surrounding the lawn. Very enchanted mystical private back yard with lots of lush trees. Cul De Sac location. Three car garage. Plantation shutters throughout. Neighborhood amenities include horse trails, hiking trails, near by park and more! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.