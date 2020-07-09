All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:15 AM

25582 Rangewood Road

25582 Rangewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

25582 Rangewood Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely single story 4 bedroom 3 bath home with HUGE yard located in the well known neighborhood of Nellie Gail. Open floor plan. Entertaining living & dining room with fireplace and french doors to back yard. Cathedral vaulted wood-beamed ceilings in living room make this grand room unique & one of a kind. Very Large kitchen with TONS of cabinet space and ample counter space. Kitchen also features bay window to back yard, double oven, and wood laminate floors. Spacious family room featuring fireplace, wet bar, and breakfast nook area with sliding glass door to large side yard. Separate wing for the fourth bedroom and third bathroom. Master suite has ample space and features very large sliding mirrored closet doors, ceiling fan, and private door to back yard. Did we mention the huge back yard? Back yard is equipped with large lawn, garden area, large triple patio cover, stone lining on patio, tree-house for the kids, and long custom rock wall surrounding the lawn. Very enchanted mystical private back yard with lots of lush trees. Cul De Sac location. Three car garage. Plantation shutters throughout. Neighborhood amenities include horse trails, hiking trails, near by park and more! For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25582 Rangewood Road have any available units?
25582 Rangewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25582 Rangewood Road have?
Some of 25582 Rangewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25582 Rangewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
25582 Rangewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25582 Rangewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 25582 Rangewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25582 Rangewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 25582 Rangewood Road offers parking.
Does 25582 Rangewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25582 Rangewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25582 Rangewood Road have a pool?
No, 25582 Rangewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 25582 Rangewood Road have accessible units?
No, 25582 Rangewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25582 Rangewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25582 Rangewood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 25582 Rangewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25582 Rangewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
