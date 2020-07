25512 Grissom Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL REMODELED LAGUNA HILLS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES. MILGUARD DUAL PANE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT HOME.

SPACIOUS GATED FRONT ENTRY COURTYARD WITH A CUSTOM FRONT DOOR AND GATE . BRAND NEW WINE/COFFEE QUARTZ BAR IN FAMILY ROOM WITH A GAS BURNING INSERT FIREPLACE AND ENCLOSED . GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS AND NEWER REFRIGERATOR. BACK DOOR LEADS TO A HERBAL GARDEN. MASTER BEDROOM HAS NEW GLASS MIRROR WARDROBES, SINK VANITY AND CUSTOM DESIGNED SHOWER. WOOD FLOORING IN MASTER BEDROOM AND TWO OTHERS BEDROOMS. ONE CURRENTLY USED AS AN OFFICE WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY. NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOP IN HALLWAY . NEW PAINT IN SECONDARY BATHROOM. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA. BEAUTIFUL CLEAN BACKYARD WITH FRUIT TREES AND GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING! CLOSE TO AREA SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, STARBUCKS, AND FREEWAY.