All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 25361 Costeau Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
25361 Costeau Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

25361 Costeau Street

25361 Costeau Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

25361 Costeau Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely adorable single level home near Costeau Park. The remodeled kitchen ads the perfect cabinet space to this open floor plan. The kitchen also features recessed lighting, granite counters, upgraded appliances, a stainless steel sink, and a garden view window. Wood laminate flooring throughout the living room, hallways and kitchen. Tile flooring in the bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms help keep this home sparkling clean. Vaulted ceilings in the living room features recessed lighting. Bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counter vanities, white wood trimmed mirrors and decorative lighting. Two car garage with direct access into the home features a laundry area and roll up garage doors accented with windows. The huge yard is like having your own private park. Beautifully landscaped with a brick trimmed patio, orange, lemon, and tangerine trees. There's even a fun garden box to grow your own veges. Relax under the large patio cover you enjoy this private location. This home is ready for you to move in. Home cannot be shown in person or virtually until May 1st. Please do not disturb current Tenant. Thank you. Listing agent can be reached at 949-636-3659 or Nicole@theglazerteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25361 Costeau Street have any available units?
25361 Costeau Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25361 Costeau Street have?
Some of 25361 Costeau Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25361 Costeau Street currently offering any rent specials?
25361 Costeau Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25361 Costeau Street pet-friendly?
No, 25361 Costeau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25361 Costeau Street offer parking?
Yes, 25361 Costeau Street offers parking.
Does 25361 Costeau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25361 Costeau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25361 Costeau Street have a pool?
No, 25361 Costeau Street does not have a pool.
Does 25361 Costeau Street have accessible units?
No, 25361 Costeau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25361 Costeau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25361 Costeau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25361 Costeau Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25361 Costeau Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College