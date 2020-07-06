25361 Costeau Street

Amenities

Absolutely adorable single level home near Costeau Park. The remodeled kitchen ads the perfect cabinet space to this open floor plan. The kitchen also features recessed lighting, granite counters, upgraded appliances, a stainless steel sink, and a garden view window. Wood laminate flooring throughout the living room, hallways and kitchen. Tile flooring in the bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms help keep this home sparkling clean. Vaulted ceilings in the living room features recessed lighting. Bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counter vanities, white wood trimmed mirrors and decorative lighting. Two car garage with direct access into the home features a laundry area and roll up garage doors accented with windows. The huge yard is like having your own private park. Beautifully landscaped with a brick trimmed patio, orange, lemon, and tangerine trees. There's even a fun garden box to grow your own veges. Relax under the large patio cover you enjoy this private location. This home is ready for you to move in. Home cannot be shown in person or virtually until May 1st. Please do not disturb current Tenant. Thank you. Listing agent can be reached at 949-636-3659 or Nicole@theglazerteam.com