Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:02 AM

25295 Gallup Circle

25295 Gallup Circle · (949) 433-9337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25295 Gallup Circle, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3333 sqft

Amenities

pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Lovely four bedroom plus an office, three bathroom home in the equestrian community of Nellie Gail Ranch. Three of the bedrooms, plus an office, including the master suite are located on the second floor. The master has a retreat area and gorgeous bathroom with double sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower area. The other two second floor bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The first floor bedroom, which is currently being used as an office has an adjacent bathroom with tub and shower. This home features a beautiful gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and built-in refrigerator. The inviting living and family rooms are each accented by cozy fireplaces and recessed lighting. The beautiful and private backyard is complemented by a pool, spa, gazebo, built-in bbq and plenty of grass area for all your entertaining needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25295 Gallup Circle have any available units?
25295 Gallup Circle has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25295 Gallup Circle have?
Some of 25295 Gallup Circle's amenities include pool, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25295 Gallup Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25295 Gallup Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25295 Gallup Circle pet-friendly?
No, 25295 Gallup Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25295 Gallup Circle offer parking?
No, 25295 Gallup Circle does not offer parking.
Does 25295 Gallup Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25295 Gallup Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25295 Gallup Circle have a pool?
Yes, 25295 Gallup Circle has a pool.
Does 25295 Gallup Circle have accessible units?
No, 25295 Gallup Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25295 Gallup Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 25295 Gallup Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25295 Gallup Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 25295 Gallup Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
