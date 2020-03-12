25295 Gallup Circle

Amenities

Lovely four bedroom plus an office, three bathroom home in the equestrian community of Nellie Gail Ranch. Three of the bedrooms, plus an office, including the master suite are located on the second floor. The master has a retreat area and gorgeous bathroom with double sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower area. The other two second floor bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The first floor bedroom, which is currently being used as an office has an adjacent bathroom with tub and shower. This home features a beautiful gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and built-in refrigerator. The inviting living and family rooms are each accented by cozy fireplaces and recessed lighting. The beautiful and private backyard is complemented by a pool, spa, gazebo, built-in bbq and plenty of grass area for all your entertaining needs.