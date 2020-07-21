All apartments in Laguna Hills
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
25231 Tasman Road
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:18 PM

25231 Tasman Road

25231 Tasman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

25231 Tasman Road, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 5-bedroom traditional two-story home located in the heart of Laguna Hills. The house is conveniently located close to Costeau park and freeway access. It has a great curb appeal with handsome landscaping and a fenced-in front yard. This home has a great floor plan that offers 2 main level bedrooms plus a full bath, a nice formal living room and a cozy fireplace. The second level features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 finished bonus rooms (formerly attic space) for tons of storage space or even an office or craft room. This manicured backyard is such a plus++ Wait til you see it!! It is very spacious with fruit trees, a raised garden along the rear wall. The kitchen also has brand new granite counter tops, deep stainless steel sink and farm house faucet , freshly painted, close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and easy access to freeways. A great place to call home! Open house 12-3pm on 9/21(Saturday)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25231 Tasman Road have any available units?
25231 Tasman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25231 Tasman Road have?
Some of 25231 Tasman Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25231 Tasman Road currently offering any rent specials?
25231 Tasman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25231 Tasman Road pet-friendly?
No, 25231 Tasman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25231 Tasman Road offer parking?
Yes, 25231 Tasman Road offers parking.
Does 25231 Tasman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25231 Tasman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25231 Tasman Road have a pool?
No, 25231 Tasman Road does not have a pool.
Does 25231 Tasman Road have accessible units?
No, 25231 Tasman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25231 Tasman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25231 Tasman Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 25231 Tasman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25231 Tasman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
