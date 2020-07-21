25231 Tasman Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 5-bedroom traditional two-story home located in the heart of Laguna Hills. The house is conveniently located close to Costeau park and freeway access. It has a great curb appeal with handsome landscaping and a fenced-in front yard. This home has a great floor plan that offers 2 main level bedrooms plus a full bath, a nice formal living room and a cozy fireplace. The second level features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 finished bonus rooms (formerly attic space) for tons of storage space or even an office or craft room. This manicured backyard is such a plus++ Wait til you see it!! It is very spacious with fruit trees, a raised garden along the rear wall. The kitchen also has brand new granite counter tops, deep stainless steel sink and farm house faucet , freshly painted, close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and easy access to freeways. A great place to call home! Open house 12-3pm on 9/21(Saturday)!