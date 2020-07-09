All apartments in Laguna Hills
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
25091 Northrup Drive
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

25091 Northrup Drive

25091 Northrup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25091 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Entertainer's Dream in Laguna Hills - The ultimate in entertainment and elegance await you in this dream home with owned solar panels and RV parking! The backyard is an entertainer's delight with BBQ island, beautiful solar heated Pool, top of the line pavements, seating & ample privacy. You easily have the option for RV access here. The tastefully remodeled kitchen has black granite counters, white cabinets, huge island, double ovens and decorative cement tile backsplash. Other upgrades include berber carpet, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and new AC. The bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities, quartz counters, rectified porcelain tile flooring and new fixtures. This floor plan includes 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Full master bedroom and bathroom on the 1st level! Adjacent to the family room is a large, enclosed California room with pool table (not included in square footage). All of this in a great location close to restaurants, schools and freeways. Turnkey and ready for move-in! Walking distance to the Costeau park with baseball batting net, basketball court & playground.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5425180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25091 Northrup Drive have any available units?
25091 Northrup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25091 Northrup Drive have?
Some of 25091 Northrup Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25091 Northrup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25091 Northrup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25091 Northrup Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25091 Northrup Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25091 Northrup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25091 Northrup Drive offers parking.
Does 25091 Northrup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25091 Northrup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25091 Northrup Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25091 Northrup Drive has a pool.
Does 25091 Northrup Drive have accessible units?
No, 25091 Northrup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25091 Northrup Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25091 Northrup Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25091 Northrup Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25091 Northrup Drive has units with air conditioning.
