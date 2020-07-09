25091 Northrup Drive

Amenities

Entertainer's Dream in Laguna Hills - The ultimate in entertainment and elegance await you in this dream home with owned solar panels and RV parking! The backyard is an entertainer's delight with BBQ island, beautiful solar heated Pool, top of the line pavements, seating & ample privacy. You easily have the option for RV access here. The tastefully remodeled kitchen has black granite counters, white cabinets, huge island, double ovens and decorative cement tile backsplash. Other upgrades include berber carpet, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and new AC. The bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities, quartz counters, rectified porcelain tile flooring and new fixtures. This floor plan includes 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Full master bedroom and bathroom on the 1st level! Adjacent to the family room is a large, enclosed California room with pool table (not included in square footage). All of this in a great location close to restaurants, schools and freeways. Turnkey and ready for move-in! Walking distance to the Costeau park with baseball batting net, basketball court & playground.



No Pets Allowed



