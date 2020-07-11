All apartments in Laguna Hills
Location

25091 Acacia Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Great views, within Acacia Knolls a gated community and you can walk to Laguna Hills HS! The 4th Bedroom in this town home is giant, (think media room, play area, double office) with balcony and extra storage closet, nice! Master Bedroom is en-suite, also has balcony overlooking the park. King size spaces, large closets, double vanity, LARGE WALK IN shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms share clean fresh bath with shower over tub. Bright, white kitchen has garden window over sink, recessed lighting, gas cooking, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar. Dining area open to kitchen will accommodate a large dining table with access to rear patio overlooking the beautiful park. Direct Access 2 car garage with laundry area (washer dryer included) and driveway! No one above or below. Downstairs flooring, easy maintenance stone look tile, carpet on bedroom level. This home has been gently lived in and is nestled inside the community that includes pool, spa, sports court and is surrounded by parks, pet friendly too! Offering A/C, ceiling fans, fireplace, powder room, washer, dryer (included). Close to shopping, community center and transportation. This home shows built in 1975 but in 2001 was rebuilt from the studs in. Rear Patio decking will be updated before move-in! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25091 Acacia Lane have any available units?
25091 Acacia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25091 Acacia Lane have?
Some of 25091 Acacia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25091 Acacia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25091 Acacia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25091 Acacia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25091 Acacia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25091 Acacia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25091 Acacia Lane offers parking.
Does 25091 Acacia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25091 Acacia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25091 Acacia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25091 Acacia Lane has a pool.
Does 25091 Acacia Lane have accessible units?
No, 25091 Acacia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25091 Acacia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25091 Acacia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25091 Acacia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25091 Acacia Lane has units with air conditioning.
