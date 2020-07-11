25091 Acacia Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Great views, within Acacia Knolls a gated community and you can walk to Laguna Hills HS! The 4th Bedroom in this town home is giant, (think media room, play area, double office) with balcony and extra storage closet, nice! Master Bedroom is en-suite, also has balcony overlooking the park. King size spaces, large closets, double vanity, LARGE WALK IN shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms share clean fresh bath with shower over tub. Bright, white kitchen has garden window over sink, recessed lighting, gas cooking, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar. Dining area open to kitchen will accommodate a large dining table with access to rear patio overlooking the beautiful park. Direct Access 2 car garage with laundry area (washer dryer included) and driveway! No one above or below. Downstairs flooring, easy maintenance stone look tile, carpet on bedroom level. This home has been gently lived in and is nestled inside the community that includes pool, spa, sports court and is surrounded by parks, pet friendly too! Offering A/C, ceiling fans, fireplace, powder room, washer, dryer (included). Close to shopping, community center and transportation. This home shows built in 1975 but in 2001 was rebuilt from the studs in. Rear Patio decking will be updated before move-in! A must see!