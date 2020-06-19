25052 Woolwich St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom in Laguna Hills! - Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Laguna Hills! Massive open living area with gorgeous kitchen featuring huge center island with Quartz counters. Chef's quality stainless steel appliances including 6 burner stove with pot filler, dual convection ovens, microwave, and massive double wide commercial fridge. Adjacent dining area with elegant chandelier opens up to the lighted front patio for easy outdoor living. Fully upgraded bathrooms with matching counters and beautiful tile work and fixtures. Large master bedroom with attached bathroom opens up to the back yard with private sliding glass door and features mirrored closet doors and wonderful soaking tub.



Located in a peaceful Laguna Hills neighborhood close to Alicia and the 5 Fwy. Easy access to the 5, 405, and 73 for easy commutes. Lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away in any direction. Enjoy the many local parks close by along with multiple award winning schools within easy reach.



Home is available for late November move in with a 12 month lease and $3800 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. To schedule showing contact showings2@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE5285539)