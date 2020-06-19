All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

25052 Woolwich St

25052 Woolwich Street · No Longer Available
Location

25052 Woolwich Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom in Laguna Hills! - Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Laguna Hills! Massive open living area with gorgeous kitchen featuring huge center island with Quartz counters. Chef's quality stainless steel appliances including 6 burner stove with pot filler, dual convection ovens, microwave, and massive double wide commercial fridge. Adjacent dining area with elegant chandelier opens up to the lighted front patio for easy outdoor living. Fully upgraded bathrooms with matching counters and beautiful tile work and fixtures. Large master bedroom with attached bathroom opens up to the back yard with private sliding glass door and features mirrored closet doors and wonderful soaking tub.

Located in a peaceful Laguna Hills neighborhood close to Alicia and the 5 Fwy. Easy access to the 5, 405, and 73 for easy commutes. Lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away in any direction. Enjoy the many local parks close by along with multiple award winning schools within easy reach.

Home is available for late November move in with a 12 month lease and $3800 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. To schedule showing contact showings2@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5285539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25052 Woolwich St have any available units?
25052 Woolwich St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25052 Woolwich St have?
Some of 25052 Woolwich St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25052 Woolwich St currently offering any rent specials?
25052 Woolwich St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25052 Woolwich St pet-friendly?
Yes, 25052 Woolwich St is pet friendly.
Does 25052 Woolwich St offer parking?
Yes, 25052 Woolwich St offers parking.
Does 25052 Woolwich St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25052 Woolwich St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25052 Woolwich St have a pool?
No, 25052 Woolwich St does not have a pool.
Does 25052 Woolwich St have accessible units?
No, 25052 Woolwich St does not have accessible units.
Does 25052 Woolwich St have units with dishwashers?
No, 25052 Woolwich St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25052 Woolwich St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25052 Woolwich St has units with air conditioning.

