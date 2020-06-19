All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

24956 Wells Fargo Drive

24956 Wells Fargo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24956 Wells Fargo Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely single level home with vaulted ceilings and lots of light. Located just down the street from Costeau Park. The entry leads into an open living room, with wood flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, upgraded appliances, and tile flooring. The kitchen is open to the dining area, complete with gas fire-and-ice fireplace and a ceiling fan. The master bedroom suite features dual closets, wood laminate flooring, a sliding door to the private yard, private bathroom with decorative mirrors and lighting, and a walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms also feature wood laminate flooring. Remodeled second bathroom features a large rectangular sink, upgraded faucet, decorative mirror and light, enclosed tile shower/tub with mosaic accents, and tile wainscot with stone chair railing. Large backyard for you to relax under the patio cover and enjoy the garden along the back slope with citrus trees and raised flower beds. 2-car garage has lots of cabinet storage and a workbench. Convenient access to shopping and the 5 freeway. The home is great for entertaining, and ready for you to move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24956 Wells Fargo Drive have any available units?
24956 Wells Fargo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24956 Wells Fargo Drive have?
Some of 24956 Wells Fargo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24956 Wells Fargo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24956 Wells Fargo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24956 Wells Fargo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24956 Wells Fargo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24956 Wells Fargo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24956 Wells Fargo Drive offers parking.
Does 24956 Wells Fargo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24956 Wells Fargo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24956 Wells Fargo Drive have a pool?
No, 24956 Wells Fargo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24956 Wells Fargo Drive have accessible units?
No, 24956 Wells Fargo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24956 Wells Fargo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24956 Wells Fargo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24956 Wells Fargo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24956 Wells Fargo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

