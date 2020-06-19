24956 Wells Fargo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely single level home with vaulted ceilings and lots of light. Located just down the street from Costeau Park. The entry leads into an open living room, with wood flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, upgraded appliances, and tile flooring. The kitchen is open to the dining area, complete with gas fire-and-ice fireplace and a ceiling fan. The master bedroom suite features dual closets, wood laminate flooring, a sliding door to the private yard, private bathroom with decorative mirrors and lighting, and a walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms also feature wood laminate flooring. Remodeled second bathroom features a large rectangular sink, upgraded faucet, decorative mirror and light, enclosed tile shower/tub with mosaic accents, and tile wainscot with stone chair railing. Large backyard for you to relax under the patio cover and enjoy the garden along the back slope with citrus trees and raised flower beds. 2-car garage has lots of cabinet storage and a workbench. Convenient access to shopping and the 5 freeway. The home is great for entertaining, and ready for you to move in today!