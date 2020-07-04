All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 24672 Mendocino Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
24672 Mendocino Court
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

24672 Mendocino Court

24672 Mendocino Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

24672 Mendocino Court, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This home is ideally situated in the Sunrise Community of Laguna Hills and located on a desirable cul-de-sac with unobstructed views of the city and distant mountains. Newly installed carpet, paint and stand up shower stall in the second bathroom. As one of the largest models in the Sunrise tract, you will be in awe of the spacious, open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings beaming with natural light, featuring four large bedrooms and an open loft. You will be greeted by a slightly sunken living room with fireplace opening to the dining room. Relax and enjoy a pleasant view to your private front patio with fountain and manicured side yard. With a fully upgraded kitchen which opens up to the large family room and backyard space, this floor plan is ideal for entertaining. The spacious master retreat offers a private view deck with a large master bath, oversized steam shower, separate tub, travertine, granite, dual walk-in closets, skylight and much more. Additional features include an interior laundry room, recessed lighting, open loft and a 5x4 cottage in the backyard. Steps to the neighborhood park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24672 Mendocino Court have any available units?
24672 Mendocino Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24672 Mendocino Court have?
Some of 24672 Mendocino Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24672 Mendocino Court currently offering any rent specials?
24672 Mendocino Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24672 Mendocino Court pet-friendly?
No, 24672 Mendocino Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24672 Mendocino Court offer parking?
No, 24672 Mendocino Court does not offer parking.
Does 24672 Mendocino Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24672 Mendocino Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24672 Mendocino Court have a pool?
No, 24672 Mendocino Court does not have a pool.
Does 24672 Mendocino Court have accessible units?
No, 24672 Mendocino Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24672 Mendocino Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24672 Mendocino Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24672 Mendocino Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24672 Mendocino Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College