24672 Mendocino Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This home is ideally situated in the Sunrise Community of Laguna Hills and located on a desirable cul-de-sac with unobstructed views of the city and distant mountains. Newly installed carpet, paint and stand up shower stall in the second bathroom. As one of the largest models in the Sunrise tract, you will be in awe of the spacious, open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings beaming with natural light, featuring four large bedrooms and an open loft. You will be greeted by a slightly sunken living room with fireplace opening to the dining room. Relax and enjoy a pleasant view to your private front patio with fountain and manicured side yard. With a fully upgraded kitchen which opens up to the large family room and backyard space, this floor plan is ideal for entertaining. The spacious master retreat offers a private view deck with a large master bath, oversized steam shower, separate tub, travertine, granite, dual walk-in closets, skylight and much more. Additional features include an interior laundry room, recessed lighting, open loft and a 5x4 cottage in the backyard. Steps to the neighborhood park.