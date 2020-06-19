24672 Kim Circle

Amenities
"Honey stop the car". Meticulously well maintained and remodeled 4 bedroom & bonus room or 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cut de sac street, walking distance to Clarington Park and Laguna Hills High School. Over 2450 square feet of perfection with wood floors, plantation shutters, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, a 3 car garage and tranquil private backyard. New doors and windows, newer roof and garage doors, inside laundry with sink and much more. Close to I-5 and corridor access, Laguna Hills Mall, hospitals and Blue Ribbon Schools. Low 1.1% tax rate and no association dues.