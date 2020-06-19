All apartments in Laguna Hills
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
24672 Kim Circle
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

24672 Kim Circle

24672 Kim Circle · No Longer Available
Location

24672 Kim Circle, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"Honey stop the car". Meticulously well maintained and remodeled 4 bedroom & bonus room or 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cut de sac street, walking distance to Clarington Park and Laguna Hills High School. Over 2450 square feet of perfection with wood floors, plantation shutters, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, a 3 car garage and tranquil private backyard. New doors and windows, newer roof and garage doors, inside laundry with sink and much more. Close to I-5 and corridor access, Laguna Hills Mall, hospitals and Blue Ribbon Schools. Low 1.1% tax rate and no association dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24672 Kim Circle have any available units?
24672 Kim Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24672 Kim Circle have?
Some of 24672 Kim Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24672 Kim Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24672 Kim Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24672 Kim Circle pet-friendly?
No, 24672 Kim Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24672 Kim Circle offer parking?
Yes, 24672 Kim Circle does offer parking.
Does 24672 Kim Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24672 Kim Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24672 Kim Circle have a pool?
No, 24672 Kim Circle does not have a pool.
Does 24672 Kim Circle have accessible units?
No, 24672 Kim Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24672 Kim Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24672 Kim Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 24672 Kim Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 24672 Kim Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
