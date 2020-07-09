24632 Ashland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Pristine New Territory Home, Meticulously Manicured Exterior, Light & Spacious Interior, Beautifully Designed, Thoughtfully Upgraded, with a Superb Attention to Detail. Well Designed Floor Plan includes a Highly Desirable Main Level Master Bedroom Suite, Formal Living & Formal Dining Areas, a Separate Family Room, and a Bonus Loft area perfect for Den, Rec Room, or Home Office. High vaulted ceilings, skylight, marble surround fireplace, crown molding, extra wide baseboards, custom light fixtures, plantations shutters, recessed lighting, built-in cabinetry. Expansive Chef's Kitchen, granite counter tops and backsplash, beautiful cabinetry, stylish hardware & fixtures, wine rack, glass cabinet doors with interior lighting, double ovens, high end appliances, pendant lighting, & a desirable breakfast bar. Sumptuous Master Bath with Rich Dark Wood Cabinetry, Granite Topped Dual Vanity, Modern Upgraded Fixtures, Framed Vanity Mirrors, Soaking Tub, and Oversized Step-In Shower with Frameless Glass Shower Enclosure and Custom Tile Work. Private Spacious Backyard is the perfect Oasis with Lush Tropical Landscaping, Glass Rock Fire pit, Curved Patio Seating Area, Green Lawn, Beautifully Designed Planters, and a Built-In BBQ.