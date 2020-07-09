All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

24632 Ashland Drive

24632 Ashland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24632 Ashland Drive, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Pristine New Territory Home, Meticulously Manicured Exterior, Light & Spacious Interior, Beautifully Designed, Thoughtfully Upgraded, with a Superb Attention to Detail. Well Designed Floor Plan includes a Highly Desirable Main Level Master Bedroom Suite, Formal Living & Formal Dining Areas, a Separate Family Room, and a Bonus Loft area perfect for Den, Rec Room, or Home Office. High vaulted ceilings, skylight, marble surround fireplace, crown molding, extra wide baseboards, custom light fixtures, plantations shutters, recessed lighting, built-in cabinetry. Expansive Chef's Kitchen, granite counter tops and backsplash, beautiful cabinetry, stylish hardware & fixtures, wine rack, glass cabinet doors with interior lighting, double ovens, high end appliances, pendant lighting, & a desirable breakfast bar. Sumptuous Master Bath with Rich Dark Wood Cabinetry, Granite Topped Dual Vanity, Modern Upgraded Fixtures, Framed Vanity Mirrors, Soaking Tub, and Oversized Step-In Shower with Frameless Glass Shower Enclosure and Custom Tile Work. Private Spacious Backyard is the perfect Oasis with Lush Tropical Landscaping, Glass Rock Fire pit, Curved Patio Seating Area, Green Lawn, Beautifully Designed Planters, and a Built-In BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24632 Ashland Drive have any available units?
24632 Ashland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24632 Ashland Drive have?
Some of 24632 Ashland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24632 Ashland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24632 Ashland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24632 Ashland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24632 Ashland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24632 Ashland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24632 Ashland Drive offers parking.
Does 24632 Ashland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24632 Ashland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24632 Ashland Drive have a pool?
No, 24632 Ashland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24632 Ashland Drive have accessible units?
No, 24632 Ashland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24632 Ashland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24632 Ashland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24632 Ashland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24632 Ashland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

