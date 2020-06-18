All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

24372 Berrendo

24372 Berrendo · (949) 836-6291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24372 Berrendo, Laguna Hills, CA 92656
Central Laguna Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
OVER 40,000 of recent upgrades including All Appliances, A/C, Heater, Flooring, Granite Counters, and Cabinets!! BEAUTIFUL single-level condo located in the popular Briosa community. Features of this wonderful end-unit include an open layout floor plan, large living room with fireplace and access to the patio, separate dining room overlooking the greenbelt, kitchen with plenty of counter space and white paint. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, vanity and huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom has access to the patio and its full bath has also been updated. This lovely home offers inside laundry (included) and a detached garage, as well as an assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. An oversized wrap-around patio is perfect for entertaining. The Briosa community offers a pool, spa, basketball court, tot lot and a park and the water and trash are included in the HOA dues. Fantastic Laguna Hills location with easy freeway access and all of the conveniences are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24372 Berrendo have any available units?
24372 Berrendo has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24372 Berrendo have?
Some of 24372 Berrendo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24372 Berrendo currently offering any rent specials?
24372 Berrendo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24372 Berrendo pet-friendly?
No, 24372 Berrendo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24372 Berrendo offer parking?
Yes, 24372 Berrendo does offer parking.
Does 24372 Berrendo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24372 Berrendo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24372 Berrendo have a pool?
Yes, 24372 Berrendo has a pool.
Does 24372 Berrendo have accessible units?
No, 24372 Berrendo does not have accessible units.
Does 24372 Berrendo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24372 Berrendo has units with dishwashers.
Does 24372 Berrendo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24372 Berrendo has units with air conditioning.
