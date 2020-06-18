24372 Berrendo

Amenities

OVER 40,000 of recent upgrades including All Appliances, A/C, Heater, Flooring, Granite Counters, and Cabinets!! BEAUTIFUL single-level condo located in the popular Briosa community. Features of this wonderful end-unit include an open layout floor plan, large living room with fireplace and access to the patio, separate dining room overlooking the greenbelt, kitchen with plenty of counter space and white paint. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, vanity and huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom has access to the patio and its full bath has also been updated. This lovely home offers inside laundry (included) and a detached garage, as well as an assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking. An oversized wrap-around patio is perfect for entertaining. The Briosa community offers a pool, spa, basketball court, tot lot and a park and the water and trash are included in the HOA dues. Fantastic Laguna Hills location with easy freeway access and all of the conveniences are nearby.