24340 Eastview Road

Available 02/01/20 Very Desirable Carriage Unit Condo - Ready Now! - Property Id: 45274
Corner carriage unit with no one above or below you! Single car garage right below you with included storage bins and ample parking. In the beautiful Crestline Condo Community, surrounded by trees and greenbelt. Includes full sized washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Patio has gas hookup for BBQ w/ private gated entrance. The association includes 3 pools/spa and clubhouse rentals. Minutes from all freeways, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills Mall, Aliso Viejo Town Center and Irvine Spectrum.
Available to show weekdays after 4:30pm, call for weekend viewings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45274
Property Id 45274
(RLNE5402057)