All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 24340 Eastview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
24340 Eastview Road
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

24340 Eastview Road

24340 Eastview Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

24340 Eastview Rd, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 02/01/20 Very Desirable Carriage Unit Condo - Ready Now! - Property Id: 45274

Corner carriage unit with no one above or below you! Single car garage right below you with included storage bins and ample parking. In the beautiful Crestline Condo Community, surrounded by trees and greenbelt. Includes full sized washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Patio has gas hookup for BBQ w/ private gated entrance. The association includes 3 pools/spa and clubhouse rentals. Minutes from all freeways, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills Mall, Aliso Viejo Town Center and Irvine Spectrum.

Available to show weekdays after 4:30pm, call for weekend viewings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45274
Property Id 45274

(RLNE5402057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24340 Eastview Road have any available units?
24340 Eastview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24340 Eastview Road have?
Some of 24340 Eastview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24340 Eastview Road currently offering any rent specials?
24340 Eastview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24340 Eastview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 24340 Eastview Road is pet friendly.
Does 24340 Eastview Road offer parking?
Yes, 24340 Eastview Road offers parking.
Does 24340 Eastview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24340 Eastview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24340 Eastview Road have a pool?
Yes, 24340 Eastview Road has a pool.
Does 24340 Eastview Road have accessible units?
No, 24340 Eastview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24340 Eastview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24340 Eastview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24340 Eastview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24340 Eastview Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College