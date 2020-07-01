24340 Eastview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available 02/01/20 Very Desirable Carriage Unit Condo - Ready Now! - Property Id: 45274



Corner carriage unit with no one above or below you! Single car garage right below you with included storage bins and ample parking. In the beautiful Crestline Condo Community, surrounded by trees and greenbelt. Includes full sized washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Patio has gas hookup for BBQ w/ private gated entrance. The association includes 3 pools/spa and clubhouse rentals. Minutes from all freeways, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills Mall, Aliso Viejo Town Center and Irvine Spectrum.



Available to show weekdays after 4:30pm, call for weekend viewings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45274

