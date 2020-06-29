24324 Sage Court, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Central Laguna Hills
This is a really beautiful and spacious two bedroom condo in a great location in Laguna Hills. You'll walk into cathedral ceilings for a wide open living room that opens onto your over-sized balcony. The walls are painted light grey which just showcases how light and bright this home is. You can get cozy by the brick decorative fireplace or entertain in your dining area. The kitchen is updated with white cabinets and beautiful counter-tops as well as stainless appliances. Both bedrooms are good sizes and the master has the same soaring ceilings as the living room. You'll love how both bathrooms have been updated as well. Laundry is inside in the hallway to the bedrooms. This is a really well thought out floor-plan that maximizes space! Hurry...it won't last long! Call Meredith Drews at 949-378-5690 to set up a showing now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
