Laguna Hills, CA
24324 Sage Court
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

24324 Sage Court

24324 Sage Court · No Longer Available
Location

24324 Sage Court, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a really beautiful and spacious two bedroom condo in a great location in Laguna Hills. You'll walk into cathedral ceilings for a wide open living room that opens onto your over-sized balcony. The walls are painted light grey which just showcases how light and bright this home is. You can get cozy by the brick decorative fireplace or entertain in your dining area. The kitchen is updated with white cabinets and beautiful counter-tops as well as stainless appliances. Both bedrooms are good sizes and the master has the same soaring ceilings as the living room. You'll love how both bathrooms have been updated as well. Laundry is inside in the hallway to the bedrooms. This is a really well thought out floor-plan that maximizes space! Hurry...it won't last long! Call Meredith Drews at 949-378-5690 to set up a showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24324 Sage Court have any available units?
24324 Sage Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24324 Sage Court have?
Some of 24324 Sage Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24324 Sage Court currently offering any rent specials?
24324 Sage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24324 Sage Court pet-friendly?
No, 24324 Sage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24324 Sage Court offer parking?
No, 24324 Sage Court does not offer parking.
Does 24324 Sage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24324 Sage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24324 Sage Court have a pool?
No, 24324 Sage Court does not have a pool.
Does 24324 Sage Court have accessible units?
No, 24324 Sage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24324 Sage Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24324 Sage Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24324 Sage Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24324 Sage Court does not have units with air conditioning.
