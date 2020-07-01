23821 Formello

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single Story House within a quiet community. This lovely home has a large back yard that connects to a lovely green and serene park. Great location with privacy. Solar panels included at no additional costs to tenant, tenant receives the benefits for no extra fee. The house is furnished and the garage is not included with the lease. Furniture is included and can NOT be removed. The drive way and street parking is included. Rock face exterior with improved insulation, Milgard window throughout. Tuscany new wood flooring. Updated kitchen and granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances, recessed lights through the house. Two bathrooms have been updated and remodeled. Back yard patio has been updated and replaced. Property is fully furnished. Property lease does not include garage