23821 Formello
Last updated May 1 2020

23821 Formello

23821 Formello · No Longer Available
Location

23821 Formello, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story House within a quiet community. This lovely home has a large back yard that connects to a lovely green and serene park. Great location with privacy. Solar panels included at no additional costs to tenant, tenant receives the benefits for no extra fee. The house is furnished and the garage is not included with the lease. Furniture is included and can NOT be removed. The drive way and street parking is included. Rock face exterior with improved insulation, Milgard window throughout. Tuscany new wood flooring. Updated kitchen and granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances, recessed lights through the house. Two bathrooms have been updated and remodeled. Back yard patio has been updated and replaced. Property is fully furnished. Property lease does not include garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23821 Formello have any available units?
23821 Formello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23821 Formello have?
Some of 23821 Formello's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23821 Formello currently offering any rent specials?
23821 Formello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23821 Formello pet-friendly?
No, 23821 Formello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 23821 Formello offer parking?
Yes, 23821 Formello offers parking.
Does 23821 Formello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23821 Formello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23821 Formello have a pool?
No, 23821 Formello does not have a pool.
Does 23821 Formello have accessible units?
No, 23821 Formello does not have accessible units.
Does 23821 Formello have units with dishwashers?
No, 23821 Formello does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23821 Formello have units with air conditioning?
No, 23821 Formello does not have units with air conditioning.

