23342 Caminito Los Pocitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Very nicely Upgraded 2 Levels Townhome at Laguna Meadows/Laguna village, views of hills, greenbelts & trees, nice quiet location, wood floors throughout with 2 Master Bedrooms with spacious wardrobes & mirrored doors, 2 Baths with skylights, travertine floors, designer tub/shower enclosures, cherry wood cabinets, energy saver low flow toilets, nicely upgraded. Two Car Attached direct Access Garage w/ two separate garage door openers, extra cemented floors behind the garages. Enclosed/Fenced in backyard with gate access to Greenbelt. Living Room with fireplace & built ins, ceiling fans & lights fixtures, direct access door to enclosed, covered view Balcony, Dining area with chandelier & window to views. Kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled back splash, maple cabinets, gas range/oven, microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal & garden window. Inside Laundry with washer & gas dryer at 2nd level main living area, Central air & gas FAU, Shows very nice, clean & bright. Wonderful HOA amenities with 3 Pools, s spas, Gym & Clubhouse available for Rental, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Parks, 5 minutes walk to Laguna Hills Veeh Park & Playground, Picnic areas etc. Minutes to the Beaches, Irvine Spectrum, Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Shopping, Schools, Freeways-very nice & convenient location