Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

23342 Caminito Los Pocitos

23342 Caminito Los Pocitos · No Longer Available
Location

23342 Caminito Los Pocitos, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Very nicely Upgraded 2 Levels Townhome at Laguna Meadows/Laguna village, views of hills, greenbelts & trees, nice quiet location, wood floors throughout with 2 Master Bedrooms with spacious wardrobes & mirrored doors, 2 Baths with skylights, travertine floors, designer tub/shower enclosures, cherry wood cabinets, energy saver low flow toilets, nicely upgraded. Two Car Attached direct Access Garage w/ two separate garage door openers, extra cemented floors behind the garages. Enclosed/Fenced in backyard with gate access to Greenbelt. Living Room with fireplace & built ins, ceiling fans & lights fixtures, direct access door to enclosed, covered view Balcony, Dining area with chandelier & window to views. Kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled back splash, maple cabinets, gas range/oven, microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal & garden window. Inside Laundry with washer & gas dryer at 2nd level main living area, Central air & gas FAU, Shows very nice, clean & bright. Wonderful HOA amenities with 3 Pools, s spas, Gym & Clubhouse available for Rental, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Parks, 5 minutes walk to Laguna Hills Veeh Park & Playground, Picnic areas etc. Minutes to the Beaches, Irvine Spectrum, Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Shopping, Schools, Freeways-very nice & convenient location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos have any available units?
23342 Caminito Los Pocitos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos have?
Some of 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos currently offering any rent specials?
23342 Caminito Los Pocitos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos pet-friendly?
No, 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos offer parking?
Yes, 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos offers parking.
Does 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos have a pool?
Yes, 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos has a pool.
Does 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos have accessible units?
No, 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos does not have accessible units.
Does 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos has units with dishwashers.
Does 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23342 Caminito Los Pocitos has units with air conditioning.
