Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:39 AM

22655 Napoli

22655 Napoli · (949) 306-1306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22655 Napoli, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
What a beautiful home on an outstanding CDS location!!! Very rare & highly sought after 4 BR single level home. Lots of upgrades throughout this lovely home, gorgeous brand newer laminate & beautiful tile flooring. Bright & spacious kitchen updated with newer granite counter tops & back splash. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Both bathrooms have lovely granite counter tops. Fresh interior paint throughout. Large & quiet backyard with patio cover & fruit trees is ideal for entertaining. Inside laundry with washer & dryer included. Walk to park which includes tennis court, volleyball court & tot lot, elementary school & shops. Near I-5 freeway, 71 toll road, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach, fine dining & much more. Hurry, it will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22655 Napoli have any available units?
22655 Napoli has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22655 Napoli have?
Some of 22655 Napoli's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22655 Napoli currently offering any rent specials?
22655 Napoli isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22655 Napoli pet-friendly?
No, 22655 Napoli is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 22655 Napoli offer parking?
No, 22655 Napoli does not offer parking.
Does 22655 Napoli have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22655 Napoli offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22655 Napoli have a pool?
No, 22655 Napoli does not have a pool.
Does 22655 Napoli have accessible units?
No, 22655 Napoli does not have accessible units.
Does 22655 Napoli have units with dishwashers?
No, 22655 Napoli does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22655 Napoli have units with air conditioning?
No, 22655 Napoli does not have units with air conditioning.
