22655 Napoli

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground tennis court volleyball court

What a beautiful home on an outstanding CDS location!!! Very rare & highly sought after 4 BR single level home. Lots of upgrades throughout this lovely home, gorgeous brand newer laminate & beautiful tile flooring. Bright & spacious kitchen updated with newer granite counter tops & back splash. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Both bathrooms have lovely granite counter tops. Fresh interior paint throughout. Large & quiet backyard with patio cover & fruit trees is ideal for entertaining. Inside laundry with washer & dryer included. Walk to park which includes tennis court, volleyball court & tot lot, elementary school & shops. Near I-5 freeway, 71 toll road, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach, fine dining & much more. Hurry, it will not last.