22431 Taranto

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Fabulous Updated 3 bedroom 2/bathroom house centered in a quiet neighborhood of Laguna Hills. This house has has it all! Front and Backyard grassy areas,(Automatic sprinklers), Front Courtyard, Laminate flooring throughout (zero carpet), Recess lighting, Crown Moulding, Granite Counters in Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Newer windows, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are all included for your convenience (no warranties). Attached Double Car Garage (1 remote). Private Backyard contains several fruit trees, Outdoor Canopy for entertaining, and a Dog run (smaller pets ok). Newer composition roof, Block Wall Fencing surrounding property. Neighborhood San Remo Park is across the street also contains Tennis Court.



*This requested rent amount also includes a monthly Gardner fee for front and backyard maintenance.