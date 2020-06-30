All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated November 24 2019 at 3:09 AM

22431 Taranto

Location

22431 Taranto, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Fabulous Updated 3 bedroom 2/bathroom house centered in a quiet neighborhood of Laguna Hills. This house has has it all! Front and Backyard grassy areas,(Automatic sprinklers), Front Courtyard, Laminate flooring throughout (zero carpet), Recess lighting, Crown Moulding, Granite Counters in Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Newer windows, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are all included for your convenience (no warranties). Attached Double Car Garage (1 remote). Private Backyard contains several fruit trees, Outdoor Canopy for entertaining, and a Dog run (smaller pets ok). Newer composition roof, Block Wall Fencing surrounding property. Neighborhood San Remo Park is across the street also contains Tennis Court.

*This requested rent amount also includes a monthly Gardner fee for front and backyard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22431 Taranto have any available units?
22431 Taranto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 22431 Taranto have?
Some of 22431 Taranto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22431 Taranto currently offering any rent specials?
22431 Taranto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22431 Taranto pet-friendly?
Yes, 22431 Taranto is pet friendly.
Does 22431 Taranto offer parking?
Yes, 22431 Taranto offers parking.
Does 22431 Taranto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22431 Taranto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22431 Taranto have a pool?
No, 22431 Taranto does not have a pool.
Does 22431 Taranto have accessible units?
No, 22431 Taranto does not have accessible units.
Does 22431 Taranto have units with dishwashers?
No, 22431 Taranto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22431 Taranto have units with air conditioning?
No, 22431 Taranto does not have units with air conditioning.

